Variman Global Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 27.50 crore, up 412.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 27.50 crore in September 2022 up 412.33% from Rs. 5.37 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2022 up 179.11% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in September 2022 up 388.89% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.

Variman Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2021.

Variman Global shares closed at 24.20 on November 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 57.14% returns over the last 6 months and 585.55% over the last 12 months.