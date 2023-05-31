English
    Variman Global Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 27.54 crore, up 17.42% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 03:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Variman Global Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 27.54 crore in March 2023 up 17.42% from Rs. 23.46 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2023 up 211.51% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in March 2023 up 175.56% from Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022.

    Variman Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.01 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2022.

    Variman Global shares closed at 16.14 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given -32.18% returns over the last 6 months and -0.25% over the last 12 months.

    Variman Global Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations27.5421.7523.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations27.5421.7523.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials26.1720.3722.35
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.311.130.82
    Depreciation0.140.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.590.450.88
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.67-0.21-0.61
    Other Income1.770.921.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.100.710.45
    Interest0.860.360.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.250.35-0.08
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.250.35-0.08
    Tax-0.040.120.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.290.24-0.26
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.290.24-0.26
    Minority Interest---0.12--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.290.11-0.26
    Equity Share Capital19.8018.1716.74
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.01-0.15
    Diluted EPS0.010.01-0.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.010.01-0.15
    Diluted EPS0.010.01-0.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Variman Global #Variman Global Enterprises
    first published: May 31, 2023 02:44 pm