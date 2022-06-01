 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Variman Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.46 crore, up 16.69% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Variman Global Enterprises are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.46 crore in March 2022 up 16.69% from Rs. 20.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 403.43% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022 down 10% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.

Variman Global shares closed at 151.20 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 321.17% returns over the last 6 months and 293.75% over the last 12 months.

Variman Global Enterprises
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.46 30.55 20.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.46 30.55 20.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 22.35 29.28 17.01
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -1.30 1.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.82 1.16 0.93
Depreciation 0.00 0.15 0.07
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.88 0.69 0.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.61 0.57 0.06
Other Income 1.06 1.07 0.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.45 1.64 0.43
Interest 0.53 0.79 0.17
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.08 0.85 0.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.08 0.85 0.26
Tax 0.18 0.15 0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.26 0.70 0.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.26 0.70 0.08
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.26 0.70 0.08
Equity Share Capital 16.74 16.74 16.74
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 0.39 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.15 0.39 0.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.15 0.39 0.05
Diluted EPS -0.15 0.39 0.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 1, 2022 11:30 am
