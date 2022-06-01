Variman Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.46 crore, up 16.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.46 crore in March 2022 up 16.69% from Rs. 20.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 403.43% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022 down 10% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.

Variman Global shares closed at 151.20 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 321.17% returns over the last 6 months and 293.75% over the last 12 months.