Variman Global Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.46 crore, up 16.69% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 11:35 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Variman Global Enterprises are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.46 crore in March 2022 up 16.69% from Rs. 20.10 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2022 down 403.43% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in March 2022 down 10% from Rs. 0.50 crore in March 2021.
Variman Global shares closed at 151.20 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 321.17% returns over the last 6 months and 293.75% over the last 12 months.
|Variman Global Enterprises
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.46
|30.55
|20.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.46
|30.55
|20.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|22.35
|29.28
|17.01
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|-1.30
|1.53
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.82
|1.16
|0.93
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.15
|0.07
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.88
|0.69
|0.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.61
|0.57
|0.06
|Other Income
|1.06
|1.07
|0.37
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.45
|1.64
|0.43
|Interest
|0.53
|0.79
|0.17
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.08
|0.85
|0.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.08
|0.85
|0.26
|Tax
|0.18
|0.15
|0.17
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.26
|0.70
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.26
|0.70
|0.08
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.26
|0.70
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|16.74
|16.74
|16.74
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.39
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.39
|0.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.15
|0.39
|0.05
|Diluted EPS
|-0.15
|0.39
|0.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited