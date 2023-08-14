Variman Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.43 crore, down 35.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.43 crore in June 2023 down 35.24% from Rs. 39.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 down 141.94% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 down 72.78% from Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022.

Variman Global shares closed at 14.15 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.30% returns over the last 6 months and -31.97% over the last 12 months.