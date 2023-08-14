English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Variman Global Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.43 crore, down 35.24% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 04:02 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Variman Global Enterprises are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.43 crore in June 2023 down 35.24% from Rs. 39.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2023 down 141.94% from Rs. 0.99 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2023 down 72.78% from Rs. 1.80 crore in June 2022.

    Variman Global shares closed at 14.15 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -30.30% returns over the last 6 months and -31.97% over the last 12 months.

    Variman Global Enterprises
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.4327.5439.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.4327.5439.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials24.1526.1736.48
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.071.310.93
    Depreciation0.160.140.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.730.590.72
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.67-0.671.08
    Other Income1.001.770.67
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.331.101.74
    Interest0.650.860.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.320.251.33
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.320.251.33
    Tax0.05-0.040.34
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.370.290.99
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.370.290.99
    Minority Interest-0.04----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.410.290.99
    Equity Share Capital19.4619.8017.99
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.010.55
    Diluted EPS-0.190.010.55
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.190.010.55
    Diluted EPS-0.190.010.55
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Construction & Contracting - Civil #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Variman Global #Variman Global Enterprises
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:44 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!