Variman Global Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17.33 crore, up 62.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.33 crore in June 2021 up 62.43% from Rs. 10.67 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021 up 207.23% from Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.77 crore in June 2021 up 26.23% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2020.

Variman Global EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in June 2020.

Variman Global shares closed at 40.00 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)