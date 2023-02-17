Variman Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.75 crore, down 28.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.75 crore in December 2022 down 28.81% from Rs. 30.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 83.84% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 down 60.34% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2021.