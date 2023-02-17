Variman Global Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 21.75 crore, down 28.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.75 crore in December 2022 down 28.81% from Rs. 30.55 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2022 down 83.84% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.71 crore in December 2022 down 60.34% from Rs. 1.79 crore in December 2021.

Variman Global EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in December 2021.

Variman Global shares closed at 17.45 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -19.40% returns over the last 6 months and 17.19% over the last 12 months.