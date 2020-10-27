Vardhman Text Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,532.90 crore, down 1.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,532.90 crore in September 2020 down 1.28% from Rs. 1,552.78 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.57 crore in September 2020 down 58.71% from Rs. 120.04 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 184.50 crore in September 2020 down 33.57% from Rs. 277.73 crore in September 2019.

Vardhman Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 8.62 in September 2020 from Rs. 20.88 in September 2019.

Vardhman Text shares closed at 758.15 on October 26, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.79% returns over the last 6 months and -15.94% over the last 12 months.