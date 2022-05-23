 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vardhman Text Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,641.97 crore, up 45.43% Y-o-Y

May 23, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,641.97 crore in March 2022 up 45.43% from Rs. 1,816.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 322.68 crore in March 2022 up 50.2% from Rs. 214.84 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 554.74 crore in March 2022 up 37.37% from Rs. 403.83 crore in March 2021.

Vardhman Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.17 in March 2022 from Rs. 37.32 in March 2021.

Vardhman Text shares closed at 350.90 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.04% returns over the last 6 months and 37.48% over the last 12 months.

Vardhman Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,641.97 2,453.91 1,816.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,641.97 2,453.91 1,816.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,473.35 1,252.27 904.26
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.33 23.13 6.91
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -128.77 -112.81 -55.77
Power & Fuel -- -- 175.84
Employees Cost 186.27 176.83 161.53
Depreciation 90.85 88.76 88.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 604.16 523.67 265.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 415.78 502.06 269.67
Other Income 48.11 230.32 45.55
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 463.89 732.38 315.22
Interest 28.84 21.48 27.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 435.05 710.90 287.52
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 435.05 710.90 287.52
Tax 112.37 140.95 72.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 322.68 569.95 214.84
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 322.68 569.95 214.84
Equity Share Capital 57.77 57.69 57.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 7,481.35 -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.17 98.80 37.32
Diluted EPS 11.16 98.53 37.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.17 98.80 37.32
Diluted EPS 11.16 98.53 37.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 23, 2022 09:11 am
