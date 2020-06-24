Vardhman Text Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,491.17 crore, down 9.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,491.17 crore in March 2020 down 9.86% from Rs. 1,654.28 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 133.06 crore in March 2020 down 19.14% from Rs. 164.56 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 249.37 crore in March 2020 down 24.95% from Rs. 332.28 crore in March 2019.

Vardhman Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 23.13 in March 2020 from Rs. 28.63 in March 2019.

Vardhman Text shares closed at 682.55 on June 23, 2020 (NSE) and has given -25.67% returns over the last 6 months and -36.72% over the last 12 months.