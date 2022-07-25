 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vardhman Text Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,731.01 crore, up 45.73% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:14 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,731.01 crore in June 2022 up 45.73% from Rs. 1,873.98 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 313.35 crore in June 2022 up 8.13% from Rs. 289.79 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 533.17 crore in June 2022 up 7.33% from Rs. 496.75 crore in June 2021.

Vardhman Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.84 in June 2022 from Rs. 50.29 in June 2021.

Vardhman Text shares closed at 309.65 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.51% returns over the last 6 months and -12.65% over the last 12 months.

Vardhman Textiles
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,731.01 2,641.97 1,873.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,731.01 2,641.97 1,873.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,561.90 1,473.35 957.33
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.33 23.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -96.07 -128.77 -109.86
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 186.33 186.27 155.86
Depreciation 91.78 90.85 87.81
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 567.98 604.16 393.22
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 419.09 415.78 366.26
Other Income 22.30 48.11 42.68
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 441.39 463.89 408.94
Interest 26.17 28.84 25.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 415.22 435.05 383.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 415.22 435.05 383.38
Tax 101.87 112.37 93.59
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 313.35 322.68 289.79
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 313.35 322.68 289.79
Equity Share Capital 57.77 57.77 57.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 7,481.35 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.84 11.17 50.29
Diluted EPS 10.83 11.16 50.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 10.84 11.17 50.29
Diluted EPS 10.83 11.16 50.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
