Vardhman Text Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2,453.91 crore, up 47.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,453.91 crore in December 2021 up 47.22% from Rs. 1,666.88 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 569.95 crore in December 2021 up 294.73% from Rs. 144.39 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 821.14 crore in December 2021 up 171.26% from Rs. 302.71 crore in December 2020.

Vardhman Text EPS has increased to Rs. 98.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 25.10 in December 2020.

Vardhman Text shares closed at 2,713.20 on January 21, 2022 (BSE)