Vardhman Text Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,469.58 crore, up 3.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,469.58 crore in September 2022 up 3.54% from Rs. 2,385.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.90 crore in September 2022 down 57.51% from Rs. 482.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 388.32 crore in September 2022 down 47.8% from Rs. 743.93 crore in September 2021.

Vardhman Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 84.99 in September 2021.

Vardhman Text shares closed at 337.90 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.28% returns over the last 6 months and -14.24% over the last 12 months.