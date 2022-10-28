 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vardhman Text Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,469.58 crore, up 3.54% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vardhman Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,469.58 crore in September 2022 up 3.54% from Rs. 2,385.08 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 204.90 crore in September 2022 down 57.51% from Rs. 482.21 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 388.32 crore in September 2022 down 47.8% from Rs. 743.93 crore in September 2021.

Vardhman Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 84.99 in September 2021.

Vardhman Text shares closed at 337.90 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -22.28% returns over the last 6 months and -14.24% over the last 12 months.

Vardhman Textiles
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,469.58 2,811.83 2,385.08
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,469.58 2,811.83 2,385.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,440.01 1,601.66 1,088.57
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.10 1.63 10.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -41.74 -93.49 -46.40
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 191.78 190.38 181.48
Depreciation 98.77 93.14 91.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 521.51 586.09 474.56
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 259.15 432.42 584.82
Other Income 30.40 19.96 67.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 289.55 452.38 652.28
Interest 24.86 26.26 23.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 264.69 426.12 628.75
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 264.69 426.12 628.75
Tax 68.10 105.27 156.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 196.59 320.85 472.62
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 196.59 320.85 472.62
Minority Interest -2.01 -3.43 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 10.32 11.70 9.59
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 204.90 329.12 482.21
Equity Share Capital 56.88 56.86 56.66
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 7,978.32 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.20 11.58 84.99
Diluted EPS 7.20 11.57 84.71
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 6.91 11.58 84.99
Diluted EPS 7.20 11.57 84.71
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended #Vardhman Text #Vardhman Textiles
first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
