Vardhman Text Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,625.23 crore, down 2.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,625.23 crore in September 2020 down 2.31% from Rs. 1,663.67 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.22 crore in September 2020 down 48.34% from Rs. 116.56 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 198.90 crore in September 2020 down 28.9% from Rs. 279.76 crore in September 2019.

Vardhman Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 10.56 in September 2020 from Rs. 20.63 in September 2019.

Vardhman Text shares closed at 759.80 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 22.42% returns over the last 6 months and -15.70% over the last 12 months.