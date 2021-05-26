MARKET NEWS

Vardhman Text Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,947.07 crore, up 22.02% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2021 / 02:00 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vardhman Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,947.07 crore in March 2021 up 22.02% from Rs. 1,595.76 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.47 crore in March 2021 up 67.09% from Rs. 145.71 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 441.56 crore in March 2021 up 65.65% from Rs. 266.56 crore in March 2020.

Vardhman Text EPS has increased to Rs. 43.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 25.78 in March 2020.

Vardhman Text shares closed at 1,309.35 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.34% returns over the last 6 months and 106.83% over the last 12 months.

Vardhman Textiles
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,947.071,750.101,595.76
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,947.071,750.101,595.76
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials970.65880.74830.45
Purchase of Traded Goods3.850.146.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-62.1323.18-16.15
Power & Fuel186.63--176.30
Employees Cost173.63152.09143.43
Depreciation91.8591.6188.16
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses280.28417.21229.86
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax302.31185.13136.97
Other Income47.4056.7541.43
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax349.71241.88178.40
Interest28.4123.2534.79
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax321.30218.63143.61
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax321.30218.63143.61
Tax82.2153.34-1.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities239.09165.29144.68
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period239.09165.29144.68
Minority Interest-6.71-4.33-3.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates11.099.564.18
Net P/L After M.I & Associates243.47170.52145.71
Equity Share Capital56.5656.5256.52
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS43.0530.1725.78
Diluted EPS42.8329.9725.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS43.0530.1725.78
Diluted EPS42.8329.9725.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended #Vardhman Text #Vardhman Textiles
first published: May 26, 2021 01:55 pm

