Vardhman Text Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,947.07 crore, up 22.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,947.07 crore in March 2021 up 22.02% from Rs. 1,595.76 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 243.47 crore in March 2021 up 67.09% from Rs. 145.71 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 441.56 crore in March 2021 up 65.65% from Rs. 266.56 crore in March 2020.

Vardhman Text EPS has increased to Rs. 43.05 in March 2021 from Rs. 25.78 in March 2020.

Vardhman Text shares closed at 1,309.35 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 54.34% returns over the last 6 months and 106.83% over the last 12 months.