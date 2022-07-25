 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vardhman Text Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,811.83 crore, up 45.92% Y-o-Y

Jul 25, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vardhman Textiles are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,811.83 crore in June 2022 up 45.92% from Rs. 1,926.97 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 329.12 crore in June 2022 up 4.58% from Rs. 314.70 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 545.52 crore in June 2022 up 4.15% from Rs. 523.79 crore in June 2021.

Vardhman Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.58 in June 2022 from Rs. 55.58 in June 2021.

Vardhman Text shares closed at 309.65 on July 22, 2022 (NSE) and has given -37.51% returns over the last 6 months and -12.65% over the last 12 months.

Vardhman Textiles
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,811.83 2,707.11 1,926.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,811.83 2,707.11 1,926.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,601.66 1,503.29 983.77
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.63 2.22 0.38
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -93.49 -107.60 -113.21
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 190.38 190.38 167.31
Depreciation 93.14 92.19 91.31
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 586.09 619.58 409.92
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 432.42 407.05 387.49
Other Income 19.96 48.44 44.99
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 452.38 455.49 432.48
Interest 26.26 28.97 25.74
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 426.12 426.52 406.74
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 426.12 426.52 406.74
Tax 105.27 117.52 99.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 320.85 309.00 307.74
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 320.85 309.00 307.74
Minority Interest -3.43 1.54 -2.24
Share Of P/L Of Associates 11.70 11.57 9.20
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 329.12 322.11 314.70
Equity Share Capital 57.79 56.84 56.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- 7,646.92 --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.58 11.35 55.58
Diluted EPS 11.57 11.33 55.36
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.58 11.35 55.58
Diluted EPS 11.57 11.33 55.36
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 25, 2022 09:11 am
