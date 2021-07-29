Vardhman Text Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,926.97 crore, up 135.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,926.97 crore in June 2021 up 135.72% from Rs. 817.47 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 314.70 crore in June 2021 up 589.5% from Rs. 64.29 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 523.79 crore in June 2021 up 1163.67% from Rs. 41.45 crore in June 2020.

Vardhman Text EPS has increased to Rs. 55.58 in June 2021 from Rs. 11.38 in June 2020.

Vardhman Text shares closed at 1,899.35 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 80.96% returns over the last 6 months and 199.25% over the last 12 months.