Vardhman Text Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,750.10 crore, down 4.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,750.10 crore in December 2020 down 4.12% from Rs. 1,825.21 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 170.52 crore in December 2020 down 14.38% from Rs. 199.17 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 333.49 crore in December 2020 up 18.26% from Rs. 282.00 crore in December 2019.

Vardhman Text EPS has decreased to Rs. 30.17 in December 2020 from Rs. 35.25 in December 2019.

Vardhman Text shares closed at 1,062.15 on January 21, 2021 (NSE) and has given 67.60% returns over the last 6 months and 1.37% over the last 12 months.