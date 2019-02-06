Vardhman Text Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,729.44 crore, up 4.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,729.44 crore in December 2018 up 4.94% from Rs. 1,647.98 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 195.77 crore in December 2018 up 44.45% from Rs. 135.53 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 367.53 crore in December 2018 up 39.68% from Rs. 263.12 crore in December 2017.

Vardhman Text EPS has increased to Rs. 34.69 in December 2018 from Rs. 24.22 in December 2017.

Vardhman Text shares closed at 1,039.80 on February 05, 2019 (NSE) and has given -15.14% returns over the last 6 months and -22.64% over the last 12 months.