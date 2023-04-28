Vardhman Steels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 422.04 crore, up 22.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 422.04 crore in March 2023 up 22.92% from Rs. 343.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.68 crore in March 2023 down 53.15% from Rs. 29.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.66 crore in March 2023 down 50.21% from Rs. 59.57 crore in March 2022.