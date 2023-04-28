 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vardhman Steels Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 422.04 crore, up 22.92% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2023 / 09:41 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Special Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 422.04 crore in March 2023 up 22.92% from Rs. 343.35 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.68 crore in March 2023 down 53.15% from Rs. 29.19 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 29.66 crore in March 2023 down 50.21% from Rs. 59.57 crore in March 2022.

Vardhman Special Steels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 422.04 400.63 343.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 422.04 400.63 343.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 275.56 283.54 233.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.90 -42.59 -29.62
Power & Fuel -- -- 35.09
Employees Cost 22.45 23.25 21.42
Depreciation 7.09 7.08 6.84
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 101.46 100.13 45.20
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.38 29.22 31.21
Other Income 5.20 13.44 21.51
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.57 42.67 52.73
Interest 4.55 4.57 3.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 18.02 38.09 48.93
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 18.02 38.09 48.93
Tax 4.35 9.63 19.74
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.68 28.47 29.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.68 28.47 29.19
Equity Share Capital 40.63 40.56 40.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.37 7.02 7.20
Diluted EPS 3.33 6.98 7.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.37 7.02 7.20
Diluted EPS 3.33 6.98 7.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited