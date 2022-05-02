 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vardhman Steels Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 343.35 crore, up 2.65% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Special Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 343.35 crore in March 2022 up 2.65% from Rs. 334.48 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 29.19 crore in March 2022 up 10.74% from Rs. 26.36 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.57 crore in March 2022 up 8.94% from Rs. 54.68 crore in March 2021.

Vardhman Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 7.20 in March 2022 from Rs. 6.51 in March 2021.

Vardhman Steels shares closed at 254.35 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.73% returns over the last 6 months and 24.59% over the last 12 months.

Vardhman Special Steels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 343.35 359.32 334.48
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 343.35 359.32 334.48
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 233.21 201.50 194.07
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.07 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -29.62 22.60 -13.28
Power & Fuel 35.09 -- --
Employees Cost 21.42 20.24 18.40
Depreciation 6.84 6.80 10.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 45.20 76.14 83.02
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 31.21 31.96 42.26
Other Income 21.51 2.00 2.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 52.73 33.96 44.67
Interest 3.80 4.51 4.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 48.93 29.45 39.87
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 48.93 29.45 39.87
Tax 19.74 9.98 13.51
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 29.19 19.47 26.36
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 29.19 19.47 26.36
Equity Share Capital 40.56 40.51 40.51
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.20 4.81 6.51
Diluted EPS 7.15 4.77 6.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.20 4.81 6.51
Diluted EPS 7.15 4.77 6.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 2, 2022 08:55 am
