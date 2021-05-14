Vardhman Steels Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 334.48 crore, up 62.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 334.48 crore in March 2021 up 62.64% from Rs. 205.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.36 crore in March 2021 up 638.66% from Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.68 crore in March 2021 up 216.62% from Rs. 17.27 crore in March 2020.

Vardhman Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 6.51 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2020.

Vardhman Steels shares closed at 192.10 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 145.34% returns over the last 6 months and 348.31% over the last 12 months.