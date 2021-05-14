MARKET NEWS

Vardhman Steels Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 334.48 crore, up 62.64% Y-o-Y

May 14, 2021 / 12:51 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Special Steels are:

Net Sales at Rs 334.48 crore in March 2021 up 62.64% from Rs. 205.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.36 crore in March 2021 up 638.66% from Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.68 crore in March 2021 up 216.62% from Rs. 17.27 crore in March 2020.

Vardhman Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 6.51 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.88 in March 2020.

Vardhman Steels shares closed at 192.10 on May 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 145.34% returns over the last 6 months and 348.31% over the last 12 months.

Vardhman Special Steels
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations334.48287.65205.66
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations334.48287.65205.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials194.07174.31109.33
Purchase of Traded Goods----0.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.28-22.6314.38
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost18.4017.8712.49
Depreciation10.016.746.55
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses83.0278.6553.64
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.2632.719.26
Other Income2.413.191.46
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.6735.9010.72
Interest4.804.955.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax39.8730.955.64
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax39.8730.955.64
Tax13.519.292.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities26.3621.673.57
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period26.3621.673.57
Equity Share Capital40.5140.3940.39
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.515.360.88
Diluted EPS6.495.360.88
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS6.515.360.88
Diluted EPS6.495.360.88
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Medium & Small #Vardhman Special Steels #Vardhman Steels
first published: May 14, 2021 12:44 pm

