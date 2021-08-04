Vardhman Steels Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 330.14 crore, up 386.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 330.14 crore in June 2021 up 386.49% from Rs. 67.86 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.80 crore in June 2021 up 317.58% from Rs. 12.78 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.71 crore in June 2021 up 799.35% from Rs. 7.68 crore in June 2020.

Vardhman Steels EPS has increased to Rs. 6.86 in June 2021 from Rs. 3.16 in June 2020.

Vardhman Steels shares closed at 264.80 on August 03, 2021 (NSE) and has given 114.50% returns over the last 6 months and 368.67% over the last 12 months.