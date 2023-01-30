English
    Vardhman Steels Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 400.63 crore, up 11.5% Y-o-Y

    January 30, 2023 / 03:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Special Steels are:

    Net Sales at Rs 400.63 crore in December 2022 up 11.5% from Rs. 359.32 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.47 crore in December 2022 up 46.21% from Rs. 19.47 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 49.75 crore in December 2022 up 22.06% from Rs. 40.76 crore in December 2021.

    Vardhman Special Steels
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations400.63443.16359.32
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations400.63443.16359.32
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials283.54295.36201.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.07
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-42.59-11.1622.60
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost23.2522.3320.24
    Depreciation7.087.036.80
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses100.13101.7776.14
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.2227.8231.96
    Other Income13.4414.202.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax42.6742.0233.96
    Interest4.574.464.51
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.0937.5629.45
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.0937.5629.45
    Tax9.639.559.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.4728.0119.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.4728.0119.47
    Equity Share Capital40.5640.5640.51
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.026.904.81
    Diluted EPS6.986.864.77
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS7.026.904.81
    Diluted EPS6.986.864.77
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited