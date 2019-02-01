Vardhman Steels Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 312.52 crore, up 43.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 312.52 crore in December 2018 up 43.08% from Rs. 218.42 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.21 crore in December 2018 down 34.91% from Rs. 9.54 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.38 crore in December 2018 up 12.58% from Rs. 19.88 crore in December 2017.

Vardhman Steels EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.74 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.97 in December 2017.

Vardhman Steels shares closed at 86.25 on January 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given -30.83% returns over the last 6 months and -42.37% over the last 12 months.