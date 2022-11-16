 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vardhman Poly Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 101.05 crore, down 53% Y-o-Y

Nov 16, 2022 / 09:56 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Polytex are:

Net Sales at Rs 101.05 crore in September 2022 down 53% from Rs. 215.02 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in September 2022 up 274.22% from Rs. 1.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.68 crore in September 2022 down 126.94% from Rs. 17.37 crore in September 2021.

Vardhman Poly EPS has increased to Rs. 1.47 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.84 in September 2021.

Vardhman Poly shares closed at 20.40 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given -17.74% returns over the last 6 months and -23.74% over the last 12 months.

Vardhman Polytex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 101.05 258.35 215.02
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 101.05 258.35 215.02
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 62.25 174.54 159.02
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.64 36.24 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.15 4.96 -4.22
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.49 13.08 14.04
Depreciation 3.11 3.21 3.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.06 26.84 29.90
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -8.65 -0.52 12.80
Other Income 0.86 2.12 1.09
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.79 1.60 13.89
Interest 14.78 12.01 15.76
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -22.57 -10.41 -1.88
Exceptional Items 25.84 -- --
P/L Before Tax 3.27 -10.41 -1.88
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.27 -10.41 -1.88
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.27 -10.41 -1.88
Equity Share Capital 22.29 22.29 22.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.47 -4.67 -0.84
Diluted EPS 1.47 -4.67 -0.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.47 -4.67 -0.84
Diluted EPS 1.47 -4.67 -0.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended #Vardhman Poly #Vardhman Polytex
first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:44 am