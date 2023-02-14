Vardhman Poly Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.97 crore, down 61.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.97 crore in December 2022 down 61.9% from Rs. 244.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.52 crore in December 2022 up 355.53% from Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.42 crore in December 2022 down 236.09% from Rs. 12.80 crore in December 2021.