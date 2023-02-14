 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vardhman Poly Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 92.97 crore, down 61.9% Y-o-Y

Feb 14, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Polytex are:

Net Sales at Rs 92.97 crore in December 2022 down 61.9% from Rs. 244.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.52 crore in December 2022 up 355.53% from Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 17.42 crore in December 2022 down 236.09% from Rs. 12.80 crore in December 2021.

Vardhman Polytex
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 92.97 101.05 244.00
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 92.97 101.05 244.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 91.71 62.25 188.21
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 4.64 0.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -7.92 19.15 0.23
Power & Fuel 9.25 -- --
Employees Cost 10.92 9.49 14.04
Depreciation 2.97 3.11 3.44
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.18 11.06 29.49
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -21.14 -8.65 8.58
Other Income 0.75 0.86 0.78
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -20.39 -7.79 9.36
Interest 13.93 14.78 15.82
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -34.32 -22.57 -6.46
Exceptional Items 50.84 25.84 --
P/L Before Tax 16.52 3.27 -6.46
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.52 3.27 -6.46
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.52 3.27 -6.46
Equity Share Capital 22.29 22.29 22.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.41 1.47 -2.90
Diluted EPS 7.41 1.47 -2.90
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 7.41 1.47 -2.90
Diluted EPS 7.41 1.47 -2.90
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited