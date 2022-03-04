Vardhman Poly Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 244.00 crore, up 61.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 244.00 crore in December 2021 up 61.46% from Rs. 151.12 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2021 up 54.28% from Rs. 14.14 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.80 crore in December 2021 up 2876.74% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020.

Vardhman Poly shares closed at 23.90 on March 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.63% returns over the last 6 months and 1.27% over the last 12 months.