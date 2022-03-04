Vardhman Poly Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 244.00 crore, up 61.46% Y-o-Y
March 04, 2022 / 09:05 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vardhman Polytex are:
Net Sales at Rs 244.00 crore in December 2021 up 61.46% from Rs. 151.12 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.46 crore in December 2021 up 54.28% from Rs. 14.14 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.80 crore in December 2021 up 2876.74% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020.
Vardhman Poly shares closed at 23.90 on March 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.63% returns over the last 6 months and 1.27% over the last 12 months.
|Vardhman Polytex
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|244.00
|215.13
|151.12
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|244.00
|215.13
|151.12
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|188.21
|159.02
|116.79
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|--
|0.01
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.23
|-4.22
|-0.53
|Power & Fuel
|17.80
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|14.04
|14.05
|11.37
|Depreciation
|3.44
|3.51
|3.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|11.69
|29.97
|23.71
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|8.58
|12.80
|-3.73
|Other Income
|0.78
|1.14
|0.66
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.36
|13.94
|-3.07
|Interest
|15.82
|15.76
|11.06
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-6.46
|-1.82
|-14.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-6.46
|-1.82
|-14.13
|Tax
|--
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-6.46
|-1.83
|-14.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-6.46
|-1.83
|-14.14
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.46
|-1.83
|-14.14
|Equity Share Capital
|22.29
|22.29
|22.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.90
|-0.82
|-6.34
|Diluted EPS
|-2.90
|-0.82
|-6.34
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.90
|-0.82
|-6.34
|Diluted EPS
|-2.90
|-0.82
|-6.34
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited