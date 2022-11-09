Vardhman Hold Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, down 94.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in September 2022 down 94.98% from Rs. 42.07 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.81 crore in September 2022 down 88.24% from Rs. 32.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in September 2022 down 95.5% from Rs. 41.96 crore in September 2021.

Vardhman Hold EPS has decreased to Rs. 11.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 101.51 in September 2021.

Vardhman Hold shares closed at 3,035.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.88% returns over the last 6 months and -10.69% over the last 12 months.