Vardhman Hold Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.07 crore, up 422.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.07 crore in September 2021 up 422.61% from Rs. 8.05 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 32.40 crore in September 2021 up 373.68% from Rs. 6.84 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.96 crore in September 2021 up 426.47% from Rs. 7.97 crore in September 2020.

Vardhman Hold EPS has increased to Rs. 101.51 in September 2021 from Rs. 21.44 in September 2020.

Vardhman Hold shares closed at 3,306.75 on November 11, 2021 (NSE)