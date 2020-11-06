Vardhman Hold Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 8.05 crore, down 68.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.05 crore in September 2020 down 68.57% from Rs. 25.61 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.84 crore in September 2020 down 72.25% from Rs. 24.65 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.97 crore in September 2020 down 68.67% from Rs. 25.44 crore in September 2019.

Vardhman Hold EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.44 in September 2020 from Rs. 77.22 in September 2019.

Vardhman Hold shares closed at 1,240.00 on November 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given 17.66% returns over the last 6 months and -14.91% over the last 12 months.