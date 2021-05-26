Vardhman Hold Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.31 crore, up 1359.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.31 crore in March 2021 up 1359.09% from Rs. 0.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.05 crore in March 2021 up 437.99% from Rs. 1.79 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2021 up 281% from Rs. 4.00 crore in March 2020.

Vardhman Hold EPS has increased to Rs. 18.94 in March 2021 from Rs. 5.61 in March 2020.

Vardhman Hold shares closed at 2,580.20 on May 25, 2021 (NSE) and has given 97.56% returns over the last 6 months and 158.01% over the last 12 months.