Vardhman Hold Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore, down 54.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.78 crore in June 2021 down 54.65% from Rs. 6.13 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.49 crore in June 2021 down 47.47% from Rs. 4.74 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.66 crore in June 2021 down 57.37% from Rs. 6.24 crore in June 2020.

Vardhman Hold EPS has decreased to Rs. 7.82 in June 2021 from Rs. 14.85 in June 2020.

Vardhman Hold shares closed at 3,172.05 on August 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given 129.94% returns over the last 6 months and 140.82% over the last 12 months.