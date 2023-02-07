 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vardhman Hold Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.48 crore, down 93.01% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Holdings are:Net Sales at Rs 4.48 crore in December 2022 down 93.01% from Rs. 64.12 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.01 crore in December 2022 down 91.04% from Rs. 44.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2022 down 93.41% from Rs. 63.09 crore in December 2021.
Vardhman Hold EPS has decreased to Rs. 12.57 in December 2022 from Rs. 140.22 in December 2021. Vardhman Hold shares closed at 2,694.60 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.79% returns over the last 6 months and -32.19% over the last 12 months.
Vardhman Holdings
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations4.482.1164.12
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.482.1164.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.120.660.25
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.660.021.10
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.701.4362.77
Other Income0.460.460.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.161.8963.09
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.161.8963.09
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.161.8963.09
Tax0.15-1.9218.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.013.8144.77
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.013.8144.77
Equity Share Capital3.193.193.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.5711.93140.22
Diluted EPS12.5711.93140.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS12.5711.93140.22
Diluted EPS12.5711.93140.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Vardhman Hold #Vardhman Holdings
first published: Feb 7, 2023 06:11 pm