Vardhman Hold Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore, down 85.18% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 12:33 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vardhman Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.11 crore in September 2022 down 85.18% from Rs. 14.24 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 60.51 crore in September 2022 down 55.93% from Rs. 137.31 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.89 crore in September 2022 down 86.62% from Rs. 14.13 crore in September 2021.

Vardhman Hold EPS has decreased to Rs. 189.60 in September 2022 from Rs. 430.22 in September 2021.

Vardhman Hold shares closed at 3,035.75 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 0.88% returns over the last 6 months and -10.69% over the last 12 months.

Vardhman Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2.11 4.73 14.24
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2.11 4.73 14.24
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.66 0.39 0.10
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.02 0.86 0.32
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.43 3.48 13.82
Other Income 0.46 0.46 0.31
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.89 3.94 14.13
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.89 3.94 14.13
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1.89 3.94 14.13
Tax -1.92 0.48 9.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.81 3.46 4.57
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.81 3.46 4.57
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 56.70 90.56 132.74
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 60.51 94.02 137.31
Equity Share Capital 3.19 3.19 3.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 189.60 294.58 430.22
Diluted EPS 189.60 294.58 430.22
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 189.60 294.58 430.22
Diluted EPS 189.60 294.58 430.22
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Nov 9, 2022 12:22 pm
