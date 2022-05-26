Vardhman Hold Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.01 crore, down 27.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.01 crore in March 2022 down 27.68% from Rs. 8.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.74 crore in March 2022 up 24.94% from Rs. 75.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.05 crore in March 2022 down 16.44% from Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2021.

Vardhman Hold EPS has increased to Rs. 293.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 235.08 in March 2021.

Vardhman Hold shares closed at 2,913.35 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.57% returns over the last 6 months and 12.91% over the last 12 months.