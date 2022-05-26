 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vardhman Hold Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 6.01 crore, down 27.68% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:42 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vardhman Holdings are:

Net Sales at Rs 6.01 crore in March 2022 down 27.68% from Rs. 8.31 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 93.74 crore in March 2022 up 24.94% from Rs. 75.03 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.05 crore in March 2022 down 16.44% from Rs. 7.24 crore in March 2021.

Vardhman Hold EPS has increased to Rs. 293.74 in March 2022 from Rs. 235.08 in March 2021.

Vardhman Hold shares closed at 2,913.35 on May 25, 2022 (NSE) and has given -6.57% returns over the last 6 months and 12.91% over the last 12 months.

Vardhman Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 6.01 10.07 8.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 6.01 10.07 8.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.26 0.25 0.23
Depreciation -- -- --
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.61 1.10 1.05
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.14 8.72 7.03
Other Income 0.91 0.32 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.05 9.04 7.24
Interest -- -- --
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 6.05 9.04 7.24
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 6.05 9.04 7.24
Tax 2.34 18.32 1.19
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.71 -9.28 6.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.71 -9.28 6.05
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 90.03 118.02 68.98
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 93.74 108.74 75.03
Equity Share Capital 3.19 3.19 3.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 293.74 340.67 235.08
Diluted EPS 293.74 340.67 235.08
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 293.74 340.67 235.08
Diluted EPS 293.74 340.67 235.08
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:33 am
