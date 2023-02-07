Vardhman Hold Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.48 crore, down 55.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vardhman Holdings are:Net Sales at Rs 4.48 crore in December 2022 down 55.51% from Rs. 10.07 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.10 crore in December 2022 down 69.56% from Rs. 108.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2022 down 53.98% from Rs. 9.04 crore in December 2021.
Vardhman Hold EPS has decreased to Rs. 103.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 340.67 in December 2021.
|Vardhman Hold shares closed at 2,694.60 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.79% returns over the last 6 months and -32.19% over the last 12 months.
|Vardhman Holdings
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.48
|2.11
|10.07
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.48
|2.11
|10.07
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.12
|0.66
|0.25
|Depreciation
|--
|--
|--
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.66
|0.02
|1.10
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.70
|1.43
|8.72
|Other Income
|0.46
|0.46
|0.32
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.16
|1.89
|9.04
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.16
|1.89
|9.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.16
|1.89
|9.04
|Tax
|0.14
|-1.92
|18.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|4.02
|3.81
|-9.28
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|4.02
|3.81
|-9.28
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|29.08
|56.70
|118.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|33.10
|60.51
|108.74
|Equity Share Capital
|3.19
|3.19
|3.19
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|103.68
|189.60
|340.67
|Diluted EPS
|103.68
|189.60
|340.67
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|103.68
|189.60
|340.67
|Diluted EPS
|103.68
|189.60
|340.67
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited