Vardhman Hold Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4.48 crore, down 55.51% Y-o-Y

Feb 07, 2023 / 06:45 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vardhman Holdings are:Net Sales at Rs 4.48 crore in December 2022 down 55.51% from Rs. 10.07 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 33.10 crore in December 2022 down 69.56% from Rs. 108.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.16 crore in December 2022 down 53.98% from Rs. 9.04 crore in December 2021.
Vardhman Hold EPS has decreased to Rs. 103.68 in December 2022 from Rs. 340.67 in December 2021. Vardhman Hold shares closed at 2,694.60 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -8.79% returns over the last 6 months and -32.19% over the last 12 months.
Vardhman Holdings
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations4.482.1110.07
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations4.482.1110.07
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.120.660.25
Depreciation------
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.660.021.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.701.438.72
Other Income0.460.460.32
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.161.899.04
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.161.899.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax4.161.899.04
Tax0.14-1.9218.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.023.81-9.28
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.023.81-9.28
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates29.0856.70118.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates33.1060.51108.74
Equity Share Capital3.193.193.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS103.68189.60340.67
Diluted EPS103.68189.60340.67
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS103.68189.60340.67
Diluted EPS103.68189.60340.67
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

