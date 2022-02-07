Vardhman Hold Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 10.07 crore, up 474.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.07 crore in December 2021 up 474.35% from Rs. 2.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 108.74 crore in December 2021 up 147.08% from Rs. 44.01 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.04 crore in December 2021 up 437.31% from Rs. 2.68 crore in December 2020.

Vardhman Hold EPS has increased to Rs. 340.67 in December 2021 from Rs. 137.90 in December 2020.

Vardhman Hold shares closed at 3,913.70 on February 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.25% returns over the last 6 months and 183.27% over the last 12 months.