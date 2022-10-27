Vardhman Acryli Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.59 crore, up 102.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 118.59 crore in September 2022 up 102.17% from Rs. 58.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.90 crore in September 2022 up 181.63% from Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.48 crore in September 2022 up 137.64% from Rs. 4.41 crore in September 2021.

Vardhman Acryli EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2021.