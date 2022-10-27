Vardhman Acryli Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.59 crore, up 102.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Acrylics are:
Net Sales at Rs 118.59 crore in September 2022 up 102.17% from Rs. 58.66 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.90 crore in September 2022 up 181.63% from Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.48 crore in September 2022 up 137.64% from Rs. 4.41 crore in September 2021.
Vardhman Acryli EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2021.
|
|Vardhman Acrylics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|118.59
|119.29
|58.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|118.59
|119.29
|58.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|78.82
|77.30
|51.74
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|1.63
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.42
|1.33
|-7.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.48
|4.20
|3.98
|Depreciation
|1.38
|1.36
|1.36
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.31
|20.97
|10.03
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|6.18
|12.50
|-1.08
|Other Income
|2.92
|2.90
|4.13
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.10
|15.40
|3.05
|Interest
|0.06
|0.09
|0.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|9.04
|15.31
|2.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|9.04
|15.31
|2.94
|Tax
|2.14
|3.60
|0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|6.90
|11.71
|2.45
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|6.90
|11.71
|2.45
|Equity Share Capital
|80.36
|80.36
|80.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.86
|1.46
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|0.86
|1.46
|0.31
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.86
|1.46
|0.31
|Diluted EPS
|0.86
|1.46
|0.31
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited