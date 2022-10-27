 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vardhman Acryli Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 118.59 crore, up 102.17% Y-o-Y

Oct 27, 2022 / 03:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Acrylics are:

Net Sales at Rs 118.59 crore in September 2022 up 102.17% from Rs. 58.66 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.90 crore in September 2022 up 181.63% from Rs. 2.45 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.48 crore in September 2022 up 137.64% from Rs. 4.41 crore in September 2021.

Vardhman Acryli EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.31 in September 2021.

 

Vardhman Acrylics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 118.59 119.29 58.66
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 118.59 119.29 58.66
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 78.82 77.30 51.74
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1.63 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 3.42 1.33 -7.37
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.48 4.20 3.98
Depreciation 1.38 1.36 1.36
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 24.31 20.97 10.03
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.18 12.50 -1.08
Other Income 2.92 2.90 4.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 9.10 15.40 3.05
Interest 0.06 0.09 0.11
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.04 15.31 2.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.04 15.31 2.94
Tax 2.14 3.60 0.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.90 11.71 2.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.90 11.71 2.45
Equity Share Capital 80.36 80.36 80.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.86 1.46 0.31
Diluted EPS 0.86 1.46 0.31
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.86 1.46 0.31
Diluted EPS 0.86 1.46 0.31
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 27, 2022 03:00 pm
