    Vardhman Acryli Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.60 crore, down 19.56% Y-o-Y

    May 03, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Acrylics are:

    Net Sales at Rs 80.60 crore in March 2023 down 19.56% from Rs. 100.20 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2023 up 170.63% from Rs. 5.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.52 crore in March 2023 up 209.95% from Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2022.

    Vardhman Acryli EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2022.

    Vardhman Acryli shares closed at 51.10 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.68% returns over the last 6 months and -19.02% over the last 12 months.

    Vardhman Acrylics
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations80.60108.18100.20
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations80.60108.18100.20
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials51.3670.0863.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods----1.90
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.01-1.2022.51
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.884.494.34
    Depreciation1.361.391.34
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.1623.3515.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.8510.07-9.49
    Other Income3.313.672.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.1613.74-7.27
    Interest0.070.070.10
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.0913.67-7.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.0913.67-7.37
    Tax1.173.33-1.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.9210.34-5.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.9210.34-5.55
    Equity Share Capital80.3680.3680.36
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.491.29-0.69
    Diluted EPS0.491.29-0.69
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.491.29-0.69
    Diluted EPS0.491.29-0.69
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
