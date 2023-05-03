Vardhman Acryli Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 80.60 crore, down 19.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.60 crore in March 2023 down 19.56% from Rs. 100.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.92 crore in March 2023 up 170.63% from Rs. 5.55 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.52 crore in March 2023 up 209.95% from Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2022.

Vardhman Acryli EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.69 in March 2022.

Vardhman Acryli shares closed at 51.10 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.68% returns over the last 6 months and -19.02% over the last 12 months.