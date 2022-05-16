 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vardhman Acryli Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.20 crore, down 4.33% Y-o-Y

May 16, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Acrylics are:

Net Sales at Rs 100.20 crore in March 2022 down 4.33% from Rs. 104.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.55 crore in March 2022 down 124.2% from Rs. 22.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2022 down 118.08% from Rs. 32.79 crore in March 2021.

Vardhman Acryli shares closed at 52.10 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)

Vardhman Acrylics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 100.20 102.16 104.73
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 100.20 102.16 104.73
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 63.96 97.35 57.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.90 -- 2.57
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 22.51 -26.70 -2.57
Power & Fuel -- -- 6.03
Employees Cost 4.34 4.05 4.60
Depreciation 1.34 1.37 1.33
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 15.64 16.28 7.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -9.49 9.81 27.43
Other Income 2.22 2.89 4.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.27 12.70 31.46
Interest 0.10 0.12 0.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -7.37 12.58 31.07
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -7.37 12.58 31.07
Tax -1.82 2.59 8.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -5.55 9.99 22.93
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -5.55 9.99 22.93
Equity Share Capital 80.36 80.36 80.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.69 1.24 2.85
Diluted EPS -0.69 1.24 2.85
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.69 1.24 2.85
Diluted EPS -0.69 1.24 2.85
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Manmade #Vardhman Acryli #Vardhman Acrylics
first published: May 16, 2022 10:55 pm
