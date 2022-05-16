Vardhman Acryli Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.20 crore, down 4.33% Y-o-Y
May 16, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Acrylics are:
Net Sales at Rs 100.20 crore in March 2022 down 4.33% from Rs. 104.73 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.55 crore in March 2022 down 124.2% from Rs. 22.93 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2022 down 118.08% from Rs. 32.79 crore in March 2021.
Vardhman Acryli shares closed at 52.10 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)
|Vardhman Acrylics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|100.20
|102.16
|104.73
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|100.20
|102.16
|104.73
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|63.96
|97.35
|57.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.90
|--
|2.57
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|22.51
|-26.70
|-2.57
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|6.03
|Employees Cost
|4.34
|4.05
|4.60
|Depreciation
|1.34
|1.37
|1.33
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|15.64
|16.28
|7.94
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-9.49
|9.81
|27.43
|Other Income
|2.22
|2.89
|4.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.27
|12.70
|31.46
|Interest
|0.10
|0.12
|0.39
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-7.37
|12.58
|31.07
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-7.37
|12.58
|31.07
|Tax
|-1.82
|2.59
|8.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-5.55
|9.99
|22.93
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-5.55
|9.99
|22.93
|Equity Share Capital
|80.36
|80.36
|80.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|1.24
|2.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|1.24
|2.85
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.69
|1.24
|2.85
|Diluted EPS
|-0.69
|1.24
|2.85
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes