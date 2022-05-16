Vardhman Acryli Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 100.20 crore, down 4.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.20 crore in March 2022 down 4.33% from Rs. 104.73 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.55 crore in March 2022 down 124.2% from Rs. 22.93 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 5.93 crore in March 2022 down 118.08% from Rs. 32.79 crore in March 2021.

Vardhman Acryli shares closed at 52.10 on May 13, 2022 (NSE)