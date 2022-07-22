Vardhman Acryli Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.29 crore, up 181.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.29 crore in June 2022 up 181.94% from Rs. 42.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.71 crore in June 2022 up 52.67% from Rs. 7.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.76 crore in June 2022 up 56.78% from Rs. 10.69 crore in June 2021.

Vardhman Acryli EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2021.

Vardhman Acryli shares closed at 51.00 on July 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.19% returns over the last 6 months and -17.61% over the last 12 months.