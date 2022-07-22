 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vardhman Acryli Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.29 crore, up 181.94% Y-o-Y

Jul 22, 2022 / 02:22 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Acrylics are:

Net Sales at Rs 119.29 crore in June 2022 up 181.94% from Rs. 42.31 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.71 crore in June 2022 up 52.67% from Rs. 7.67 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.76 crore in June 2022 up 56.78% from Rs. 10.69 crore in June 2021.

Vardhman Acryli EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.95 in June 2021.

Vardhman Acryli shares closed at 51.00 on July 21, 2022 (NSE) and has given -20.19% returns over the last 6 months and -17.61% over the last 12 months.

Vardhman Acrylics
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 119.29 100.20 42.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 119.29 100.20 42.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 77.30 63.96 23.59
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.63 1.90 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.33 22.51 4.10
Power & Fuel -- -- 2.51
Employees Cost 4.20 4.34 3.56
Depreciation 0.09 1.34 1.35
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.97 15.64 3.01
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.77 -9.49 4.19
Other Income 2.90 2.22 5.15
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.67 -7.27 9.34
Interest 1.36 0.10 0.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 15.31 -7.37 9.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 15.31 -7.37 9.28
Tax 3.60 -1.82 1.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.71 -5.55 7.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.71 -5.55 7.67
Equity Share Capital 80.36 80.36 80.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.46 -0.69 0.95
Diluted EPS 1.46 -0.69 0.95
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.46 -0.69 0.95
Diluted EPS 1.46 -0.69 0.95
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

