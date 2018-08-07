Vardhman Acryli standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 105.94 crore

Vardhman Acrylics has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 105.94 crore and a net profit of Rs 12.33 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. Other income for the quarter was Rs 6.49 crore.
For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 73.57 crore and net profit was Rs 9.77 crore, and other income Rs 5.88 crore.
Vardhman Acrylics
Standalone Quarterly Results
in Rs. Cr.
Jun'18
Mar'18
Jun'17
Net Sales/Income from operations
99.45
81.31
67.69
Other Operating Income
6.49
5.73
5.88
Total Income From Operations
105.94
87.04
73.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials
71.24
53.24
54.41
Purchase of Traded Goods
--
--
1.35
Increase/Decrease in Stocks
-0.03
5.45
-15.65
Power & Fuel
6.05
4.36
5.81
Employees Cost
3.53
3.77
3.37
Depreciation
1.21
1.18
1.17
Excise Duty
--
--
--
Admin. And Selling Expenses
--
--
--
R & D Expenses
--
--
--
Provisions And Contingencies
--
--
--
Exp. Capitalised
--
--
--
Other Expenses
6.39
9.92
10.54
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
17.55
9.12
12.57
Other Income
--
--
--
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
17.55
9.12
12.57
Interest
0.09
0.38
0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
17.46
8.74
12.53
Exceptional Items
--
--
--
P/L Before Tax
17.46
8.74
12.53
Tax
5.13
1.64
2.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
12.33
7.10
9.77
Prior Year Adjustments
--
--
--
Extra Ordinary Items
--
--
--
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
12.33
7.10
9.77
Equity Share Capital
80.36
80.36
80.36
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
--
--
--
Equity Dividend Rate (%)
--
--
--
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
1.53
0.88
1.21
Diluted EPS
1.53
0.88
1.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS
1.53
0.88
1.21
Diluted EPS
1.53
0.88
1.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)
--
--
--
Share Holding (%)
--
--
--
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
--
--
--
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
--
--
--
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)