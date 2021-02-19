Vardhman Acryli Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 80.88 crore, down 1.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 80.88 crore in December 2020 down 1.35% from Rs. 81.99 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.83 crore in December 2020 up 91.35% from Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.80 crore in December 2020 up 188.09% from Rs. 7.22 crore in December 2019.

Vardhman Acryli EPS has increased to Rs. 1.84 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.96 in December 2019.

Vardhman Acryli shares closed at 38.55 on February 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 31.57% returns over the last 6 months and 14.39% over the last 12 months.