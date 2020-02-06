Vardhman Acryli Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 88.66 crore, down 13.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 88.66 crore in December 2019 down 13.78% from Rs. 102.83 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.75 crore in December 2019 up 1256.72% from Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.22 crore in December 2019 up 11933.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018.

Vardhman Acryli EPS has increased to Rs. 0.96 in December 2019 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2018.

Vardhman Acryli shares closed at 34.55 on February 05, 2020 (NSE) and has given -8.36% returns over the last 6 months and -8.48% over the last 12 months.