Vardhman Acryli Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 102.83 crore, up 13.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 102.83 crore in December 2018 up 13.27% from Rs. 90.78 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2018 down 104.6% from Rs. 14.58 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 down 99.68% from Rs. 18.60 crore in December 2017.

Vardhman Acryli shares closed at 42.05 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.41% returns over the last 6 months and -14.01% over the last 12 months.