Vardhman Acryli Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 102.83 crore, up 13.27% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vardhman Acrylics are:
Net Sales at Rs 102.83 crore in December 2018 up 13.27% from Rs. 90.78 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.67 crore in December 2018 down 104.6% from Rs. 14.58 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2018 down 99.68% from Rs. 18.60 crore in December 2017.
Vardhman Acryli shares closed at 42.05 on February 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -1.41% returns over the last 6 months and -14.01% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vardhman Acrylics
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|96.23
|117.50
|85.75
|Other Operating Income
|6.60
|5.82
|5.03
|Total Income From Operations
|102.83
|123.32
|90.78
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|92.78
|80.82
|61.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|4.37
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.18
|2.45
|-5.04
|Power & Fuel
|5.45
|6.82
|5.75
|Employees Cost
|3.70
|3.67
|3.78
|Depreciation
|1.23
|1.21
|1.19
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.02
|6.55
|6.37
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|17.43
|17.41
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.17
|17.43
|17.41
|Interest
|0.04
|0.10
|0.23
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.21
|17.33
|17.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.21
|17.33
|17.18
|Tax
|-0.54
|4.31
|2.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.67
|13.02
|14.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.67
|13.02
|14.58
|Equity Share Capital
|80.36
|80.36
|80.36
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|1.62
|1.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|1.62
|1.81
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|--
|1.81
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|1.62
|1.81
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited