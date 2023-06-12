Vapi Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, up 29.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in March 2023 up 29.46% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.84 crore in March 2023 up 17700.38% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 up 139.13% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

Vapi Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 165.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2022.

Vapi Paper shares closed at 88.72 on June 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 53.23% returns over the last 6 months and 193.29% over the last 12 months.