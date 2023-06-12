English
    Vapi Paper Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, up 29.46% Y-o-Y

    June 12, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vapi Paper Mills are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in March 2023 up 29.46% from Rs. 0.53 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 37.84 crore in March 2023 up 17700.38% from Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.55 crore in March 2023 up 139.13% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022.

    Vapi Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 165.87 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.93 in March 2022.

    Vapi Paper shares closed at 88.72 on June 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 53.23% returns over the last 6 months and 193.29% over the last 12 months.

    Vapi Paper Mills
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.690.520.53
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.690.520.53
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.220.23
    Depreciation0.010.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.150.21
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.320.100.04
    Other Income0.220.290.14
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.540.400.19
    Interest--0.00--
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.540.400.19
    Exceptional Items47.58-0.010.10
    P/L Before Tax48.120.390.28
    Tax10.280.090.07
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities37.840.300.21
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period37.840.300.21
    Equity Share Capital2.282.282.28
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS165.871.320.93
    Diluted EPS165.871.320.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS165.871.320.93
    Diluted EPS165.871.320.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

