Vapi Paper Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore, down 26.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.53 crore in March 2022 down 26.03% from Rs. 0.72 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.21 crore in March 2022 up 162.47% from Rs. 0.08 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2022 up 43.75% from Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2021.

Vapi Paper EPS has increased to Rs. 0.93 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.36 in March 2021.

Vapi Paper shares closed at 29.50 on May 25, 2022 (BSE)